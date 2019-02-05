Langney Shopping Centre announces name of 24 hour gym

Langney Shopping Centre has announced the name of the 24-hour gym which is set to open in the new extension.

Snap Fitness has 2,000 gyms in 27 different countries. It was founded by Peter Taunton 15 years ago and has grown to more than a million members worldwide, with further plans for expansion.

The arrival of Snap Fitness is part of Langney Shopping Centre’s £6.5 million extension that will bring 13 new shops and restaurants to the centre when the building work is completed later this year.

The gym is expected to be a big draw with residents from Langney and further afield who can pop in for a workout at any time of the day or night.

Langney Shopping Centre manager Neil Avis said, “I’m thrilled Snap Fitness will become part of the Langney family. The extension is allowing us to branch out in a way we couldn’t before.

“We’ll have so much more to offer customers and they’ll be able to shop, eat and workout all in the same place. It’s a real bonus that the gym will be open all hours as members can come along at a time to suit them.”

Nick Batra from Snap Fitness said, “We’re really excited to be opening a state-of-the-art Snap Fitness gym in Langney Shopping Centre.

“We are due to open in the autumn and will give our members 24-hour access, monthly rolling memberships, world-class equipment and access to all 2,000 clubs worldwide.

“We can’t wait to help the local community achieve their health and fitness goals.”

The shopping centre has already revealed that Home Bargains will be the flagship store in the new extension.