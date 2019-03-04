Langney library’s official opening is a ‘fantastic celebration’ of community project

The volunteer-run library in Langney has been officially declared open.

Langney Community Library was celebrated by Eastbourne Mayor, Gill Mattock, children’s author Helen Dennis, and popular ventriloquist Steve Hewlett at its grand opening on Saturday (March 2).

Langney Community Library official opening. Image licensed to Langney Shopping Centre Photo by Andy Butler

The project, in Langney Shopping Centre, wasled by Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, who is Chair of the Trustees of the library.

He said, “The opening was a fantastic celebration of the achievement of the community-run library and also a great community event.

“There was a wonderful atmosphere and fabulous entertainment, especially from Steve Hewlett and local children’s story writer Helen Dennis.

“We are so grateful to those organisations and individuals who have helped us to make the dream a reality.

“In particular, we would like to thank the owners and management of the Langney Shopping Centre for their wonderful support.”

Neil Avis, centre manager, said, “The Langney Shopping Centre is at the heart of the community. We were delighted to support the volunteer group in getting a new library up and running.

“It is a wonderful achievement. We are committed to working to support community initiatives. The opening event was a brilliant event for all the community.”

The library is entirely run by volunteer staff. They are happy to receive donations of community books.

It is currently open three days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays 10am – 5pm, and Saturdays 10am -1pm, but will look to expand as it becomes established.

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd spoke at the opening.

He said, “The volunteers have done a fantastic job. We are so lucky that many Eastbourne people give freely of their time to volunteer to help make our community work so well.

“Langney Volunteer Community Library is a magnificent example of the spirit of our town.”

The Community Library will need to raise money to cover premises overheads and library costs, and welcomes anyone who is interested in helping with fundraising. To volunteer to help with the project, email: langneycommunitylibrary@outlook.com