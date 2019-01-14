Landmark attraction goes up for sale

A popular attraction and wedding venue is up for sale by auction.

The English Wine Centre Wine has a price tag of £1.3 million.

Eastbourne SUS-190114-131921001

Auctioneers at Clive Emson, which is selling the property at the Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton in February say a fantastic opportunity has arisen to acquire the English Wine Centre and Cuckmere Barns leisure, retail and hospitality premises at Berwick, near Polegate.

The sale follows the retirement of the present owners with a freehold guide price of £1.2 million to £1.3 million.

The premises in Alfriston Road are being offered initially as one lot.

The lot – three barns, one cottage and a pavilion which house a wine shop, restaurant, function venue and letting facilities – may be split.

Auctioneer Richard Payne said, “The English Wine Centre occupies a delightful rural setting, just off the A27 Lewes to Eastbourne Road, in the Cuckmere Valley, overlooking the South Downs and within the South Downs National Park.

“It is a multi-faceted leisure, hospitality and retail premises established in 1972 and run by the present owners from 2008 until their retirement last year.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to continue the existing business and it is also considered that there is potential to provide additional residential accommodation, subject to all the necessary consents being available.”

The buildings are set in landscaped grounds and comprise a wine retail shop, a 25-cover restaurant, an oak barn licensed for wedding ceremonies, a detached function venue with luxury en-suite letting facilities and a thatched cottage.

There is also extensive storage and parking facilities on the 2.24-acre site.