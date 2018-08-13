Lake bike ride in aid of Alzheimer’s

An Eastbourne man is taking on his second charity cycling challenge for the Alzheimer’s Society after his mother died from the illness.

Chris Westcott pedalled around Lake Balaton in Hungary in 2008 and raised more than £1,000 for the charity.

He said, “That was during a time when my mother was seriously ill with this cruel illness.

“Sadly mother passed away in 2014.”

Now, 10 years later, Chris is taking on another challenge for the same charity.

He said, “This time around Lake Constance, which borders Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

“The distance is about 175km, slightly shorter than Balaton, but the body is 10 years older.”

“I hope you will kindly agree to sponsor me – some of you again – for which I would be very grateful.”

Chris aims to cover the around 110 miles over three days and is starting his challenge on August 20.

Barclays Bank has agreed to match the funds he raises and he is hoping to raise as much as he did last time.

He says the Alzheimer’s Society is a charity close to his heart.

He added, “I have read that £1,000 could pay for an experienced dementia support worker to support a family affected by dementia for an hour a week for an entire year.”