Keep positive, says 107-year-old woman

Birthday celebrations were in full swing at Bowes House care home when Georgina White celebrated her 107th birthday.

Georgina has revealed the secret to a long life is remaining active and positive.

To celebrate this milestone birthday, Georgina was joined by family, friends and residents for a party hosted by the team at the care home.

She received cards, presents and a cake specially made by Bowes House’s chefs.

Born in Chiswick on May 12, 1911, Georgina White moved to the Eastbourne area aged just three months old and has lived there ever since.

She is now one of just three people aged 106 or over in East Sussex.

During World War Two, Georgina held the role of billeting officer and was responsible for finding homes for evacuee children.

After the war, she went to work for Eastbourne jeweller Brufords and then worked for a local bakery delivering cakes to the local area.

Georgina married her late husband, Doug, at the Presbyterian Church in Eastbourne and they had a son, Russell, and a step-son, Ray.

The family has expanded over the years and Georgina now has four grandchildren and five great grandchildren, with her family spanning five generations.

She has always remained active and was president of the East Sussex Bowls Club, playing bowls for more than 78 years.

Helena Barrow, home manager at Bowes House, said, “We always take the time to celebrate special days like birthdays to ensure the residents feel at home.

“It was wonderful to celebrate such an incredible milestone with Georgina – she’s now part of a very exclusive club of centenaries in East Sussex.

“She had a really wonderful time celebrating with her family and friends, and was really touched by all the cards and birthday presents she received.”