Join the Great British Spring Clean with Eastbourne event in Willingdon Trees

Customers and staff from Places for People will be in Eastbourne on April 16, clearing litter and helping to improve the local environment.

The cleanup is being organised in support of The Great British Spring Clean, a campaign by Keep Britain Tidy to reduce litter, encourage recycling and improve the environment.

The event will take place between 11am and 2pm at Willingdon Trees.

Activities will include litter picking with an emphasis on the recycling of plastic bottles and aluminium cans, and the team of staff and customers will be working to identify additional environmental issues to be rectified after the event.

Boasting prior knowledge of working on the scheme at Willingdon Trees, Tivioli - Places for People’s landscapes contractor - together with a group of volunteers from their office will also be supporting the team on the day.

Mark Viggars, head of neighbourhoods at Places for People, said, “This project is part of our approach and commitment of managing and providing places where people want to live – and echoes our ethos of building communities that thrive, today and in the long term.”

If you’d like to be a part of the Great British Spring Clean at Willingdon Trees please meet with the team at the Trees Community Centre, Holly Place, at 11am. You will need to wear suitable clothing and footwear but equipment and a safety briefing will be provided.

Email voicegroup@placesforpeople.co.uk for more information.