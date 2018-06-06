Jobs Fair at Eastbourne Arndale Centre

Eastbourne Arndale Centre will hold its first ever Jobs Fair on June 29 and 30.

The event, from 10am to 4pm, is being organised as new stores prepare to open in the £85 million extension later this year.

Retailers lined up to take part include H& and Next, which will open in September ahead of rest of the new stores before Christmas.

Wilko, due to open in the autumn in the former BHS site, Boots and McDonald’s will also be at the event.

In addition, there will be support organisations, like People Matter, which can give advice and help about applying for jobs from writing a CV to taking part in an interview.

The event has been organised by a team from the Arndale Centre, Sussex Downs College, Eastbourne council, the Job Centre, University of Brighton and Sussex Skills Solution.

Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “We would encourage anyone thinking about a career in retail to come along and meet employers face-to-face. It is a great opportunity to find out about the kinds of jobs available and make contact with the right people who are looking to recruit. You may discover a job you may not have thought about before.”