Jet ski hire firm to open in Eastbourne

A jet ski hire service is to open on Eastbourne seafront.

The idea is the brainchild of father and son Rupert and Alex Ashford, who have recently submitted an application for the Eastbourne Personal Watercraft Club to the council’s planning department to instal a metal container on land opposite the former skate park by the Sovereign Centre to store jet skis and ancillary equipment for the jet ski hire service.

They said, “The idea was born from our love of personal watercraft, the lack of thrilling activities for old and young people in Eastbourne and the want to offer a different and exciting activity to some disadvantaged and less able bodied people in our community.

“The idea is to have three jet skis to offer for hire and, following a safety briefing, our customers would only ever be allowed to go out with our instructor or guide.

“This would ensure all skis are kept well away from the buoyed swimming areas, kept offshore to negate noise and satisfies us with the safety and well being of our customers.

“We expect to probably operate at weekends only during May, June and September and during the week and weekends of July and August.

“It is following discussions with Eastbourne’s seafront management team the idea of incorporating a personal watercraft club would be included.

“We have been made aware the council is concerned there is no regulating of jet skis off Eastbourne and we are happy to become that.

“By having a club in place we believe naturally the use of personal watercrafts would become more controlled, more friendly and any potential misuse of craft would be more easily identified.”