Jellyfish warning for Eastbourne beach

Beachgoers are advised to take care after there have been numerous sightings of jellyfish along Eastbourne seafront.

As people flock to the beaches to enjoy the summer heatwave, other species are also enjoying the warm weather.

According to the council, the Compass Jellyfish which have been spotted are not venomous, but their stings can be quite painful.

People are advised not to touch them, but if you are stung by a jellyfish the best treatment is to run the affected area in cold, fresh water or saltwater – including the sea.

If stings have affected the face, genitals or a large area of skin, or if the sting causes extreme swelling and other symptoms of an allergic shock, seek medical advice at hospital.

You can get more information and advice from lifeguards at the first aid post by the Wish Tower car park.

