Jail and Bail fundraiser for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne

Well-known public figures in Eastbourne are being put behind bars today in a bid to raise much-needed funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The event at the Redoubt Fortress is the first ever ‘Jail and Bail’ fundraiser for the charity, as those ‘arrested’ ask for £1,000 in sponsorship to gain their freedom.

Jailbirds include actors Jon Campling and Greg Draven, Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd, secretary for the Uckfield Chamber of Commerce, Ian Noble, and Christina Ewbank, CEO of Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.

Eastbourne Police tweeted pictures of Sussex Police Cadets performing official ‘arrests’ and fingerprinting the prisoners before slinging them into the cells.

Being locked up for ‘irresponsible parking’ outside the hospice, St Wilfrid’s CEO David Scott-Ralphs said: “It will be a fun morning – I hope – with a serious fundraising side.

“If we each make bail, that’s a minimum of £10,000 for hospice care in our community.”

Visit stwhospice.org for a closer look at the prisoners and their fictitious crimes, along with links to their sponsorship pages, so you can help secure their release!