Jacqueline Wilson visits Shinewater

Children’s author Jacqueline Wilson has made a visit to Shinewater Primary School.

Jacqueline is one of East Sussex Foster Care Associations (ESFCA) Patrons and kindly responded to an invitation to join the charity at the school to help promote reading and literacy at the same time as raising awareness for ESFCA.

Jacqueline was shown around the school by a Year Six class ambassador and was very impressed with the brightly coloured displays and beautifully refurbished library area. She signed the children’s books and gave a talk about dreams and goals.

The children helped make cakes and raised an amazing £238.27 for ESFCA for the work they do to support looked-after children.

Nicki Kaufman, co-headteacher of Shinewater Primary School, said, “What an amazing experience it was for all of us - not only meeting Jacqueline Wilson and learning about her life but also finding out more about the work of the East Sussex Foster Care Association and their dedicated work for children in care.

“Shinewater pupils were truly inspired by Jacqueline Wilson and the school is now full of budding authors who wish to follow in her footsteps.

“The teachers and support staff were also thrilled to meet her and a wonderful dialogue has started between everyone about the magical world of reading and writing.

“Jacqueline has taught us all to dream big and to make the most of every opportunity that comes our way.”