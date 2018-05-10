Jacqueline Wilson becomes charity’s patron

Renowned children’s author Dame Jacqueline Wilson has agreed to become patron for East Sussex Foster Care Association following a impromptu meeting with members of the charity at the annual bluebell walks in Arlington.

Ms Wilson takes close interest in the issues faced by young people in the care system and was impressed with the work of the charity when she met members while visiting the tearoom last week.

ESFCA members were delighted to have met Ms Wilson and pleased to be able to introduce her to the charity and the work it does in the community. They were thrilled when she agreed to become second patron and join Jane Torvill in the role. During their time at the tearoom, members raised £3,000.