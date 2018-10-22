It’s time for a new clock on Eastbourne Pier

Work is starting tomorrow (Tuesday, October 23) to install a new clock at the entrance to Eastbourne Pier.

Owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar said he is confident it will be completed and fully working by Thursday morning.

“This is a very exciting day for me,” he said.

“I’m over the moon. It’s going to become a very focal central part of the town which I love so much. For years it has either been broken or had parts missing.

“I am doing this at a substantial cost but it is for the town and something for residents to be proud of.”

Mr Gulzar has used a specialist clock company in Derby to purchase the clock.

He added, “It has taken a while but we have had to get it right, and now is the time.

“What excites me is that you will be able to tell the clock from all four angles, whichever way you are looking at it. I think people will like it, I certainly hope that they do.

“It’s always been on my ‘to do’ list since I bought the pier in 2015 but I couldn’t do everything at once.”

Mr Gulzar said he is pleased with how the summer went on Eastbourne Pier.

“The weather has been great and we have welcomed a large number of visitors. It gives me great pleasure being on Eastbourne Pier every day seeing happy people smiling.

“I’m very proud of what Eastbourne Pier is today.

“My team and I have worked incredibly hard to improve it and make it popular, and popular it most certainly is.”

The new clock will be blue and gold.

Mr Gulzar added, “Big Ben may have fallen silent for vital repairs until 2021 but Eastbourne will now have its own clock.”

