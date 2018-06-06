It could be you – it was them! Sixty-seven lottery millionaires since 1994

Every day across the country people gaze out of windows, their minds awash with sunny beaches, super-yachts, country estates and other countless ways to spend their imagined lottery winnings.

New figures released by National Lottery operators Camelot this week show that for 67 lucky people with a BN post code, these dreams have become reality.

As the National Lottery celebrates making its 5,000th millionaire since 1994, a study into past winners has shown that the greatest pleasures lie outside of material aspirations and actually point towards the selfless nature of newly flush winners.

In addition to the 67 millionaires, 391 ‘big wins’ over the years have been celebrated by BN residents – people living in Arundel, Littlehampton, Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham, Steyning, Henfield, Hassocks, Brighton and Hove, Lewes, Peacehaven, Newhaven, Seaford, Polegate, Hailsham, Eastbourne and Pevensey.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “While the name on the cheque changes each time, the reaction of nearly all winners once they get over the shock and excitement is how can they help their nearest and dearest.

“In many cases this seems to bring the greatest joy, more so than the treats for themselves, and it always serves to remind me that at heart, we are a kind and generous nation.”

When the lottery asked potential future winners from the BN post code area what they would do with their millions, 61 per cent said they would buy a new home and 49 per cent would use their wealth to help family and friends. Forty-seven per cent even said that a big win could lead them to making their family millionaires as well, with an average of five extra millionaires for each win.

In fact, luxury items would be a priority for only 11 per cent of hypothetical BN post code winners, with 46 per cent choosing to splash the cash on travel and new experiences, according to the report.

The results echo the sentiments of real winners countrywide, 47 per cent of whom say that gifting to family, friends and charity gave them the most pleasure, according to the report. From the 5,000 millionaires, a further 1,750 millionaires have been created through the generosity of these original winners.

The National Lottery has awarded more than £65billion since its conception in 1994, raising £37billion in the process which has contributed to civic and social regeneration across the UK.

Of the 5,000 millionaires, 1,000 have been created in the last 29 months at a rate of more then one a day.