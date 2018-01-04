iPhones seized in robbery at Eastbourne town centre shop

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a town centre shop.

The three men went into Game in Terminus Road and one of them asked to see a iPhone at around 5pm on Thursday (December 28).

When the cabinet was opened, police say all three forced the shop worker out of the way and grabbed five phones and ran from the shop.

Detective Constable Elliott Lander said, “The shop worker tried to chase them as they ran towards the train station. It was a busy afternoon in the town and we are appealing to anyone who saw these men running from the shop.

“One of the men is described as white, early 20s, 6ft 2ins with a receding hairline and wearing navy blue hooded top, a grey T-shirt and grey joggers. The other two men are described as younger – between 17 and 20 – one was white and the other black, both wearing hooded tops.

“Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact police online quoting serial 914 of 28/12.”

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.