Investigation ongoing after elderly couple escape ‘severe’ house fire in Peacehaven

An investigation into the cause of a ‘severe’ house fire in Peacehaven this morning is ongoing, a fire service spokesman has confirmed.

Four crews were called to the property in Central Avenue, Telcombe Cliffs, in Peacehaven at 6.26am today – read more here.

Firefighters at the scene

A spokesman confirmed that a couple in their 70s managed to escape from the property.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the blaze before dampening down the scene.

Crews left at around 12.30pm.

Firefighters at the scene

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, the spokesman said.

