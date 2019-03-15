Injured seal pup recovered from Eastbourne seafront

An injured seal pup was recovered from the seafront in Eastbourne earlier this afternoon.

A spokesman from the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue Service and Ambulance Service said it had been ‘battered and bruised’ from the waves.

The pup is now safely in the care of the RSPCA Mallydams Wood, the spokesman said.

Anyone who comes across an injured animal to urged to contact the rescue service on 07815 078 234.

The injured seal pup. Photo: Eastbourne Borough Council/Twitter

