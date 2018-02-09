Independent councillor nominated as Eastbourne’s deputy mayor

Independent Conservative councillor Kathy Ballard has been nominated for Eastbourne’s next deputy mayor.

The Liberal Democrat nomination will be considered at a meeting of Annual Council in May along with the party’s nomination for mayor, longstanding Liberal Democrat councillor Gill Mattock.

If both are agreed, it will be the first time in more than 20 years that councillors from different parties have served in the Mayoral office together.

Kathy, who has been a councillor on Eastbourne Borough Council since 2015, has lived in the town for 14 years.

A qualified doctor who left the health service to bring up her two children, Kathy is governor at Parklands Infants School and a non-executive director of Eastbourne Homes.

She has interest in charity work and aims to be a trustee of East Sussex, Brighton and Hove Crossroads Care charity during her term as deputy mayor.

She said, “I am very excited about the prospect of being deputy mayor, supporting the new mayor and serving the town that I love, as best I can. “I would like to thank the Liberal Democrats for this nomination which demonstrates a commitment to working across the political divide in the interest of the town.”