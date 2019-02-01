In and around Eastbourne through the lenses of our readers
From sunrises and sunsets to a beautiful egret in flight - here is a selection of readers’ pictures from the Eastbourne area.
If you’ve a photograph you’d like to share with us, email it to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk or just message it to us via Facebook.
Suzie Knapman took this stunning shot on Eastbourne seafront at sunrise. She said, "Thought this photo was a bit different. Spotted the sun shinning through the shelter on my way to work last week. Was quite difficult to get this shot as there was constant traffic passing in front of me so had to just shoot when there was a gap!" SUS-190130-162620001
Derek A Briggs is a regular wildlife photographer in Hampden Park. He said, "For a few years this has been a familiar site around the lake - the object of many questions by visitors. The multicoloured Egyptian goose (aka Eric) and the white Muscovy duck (aka Maurice). Both are males and good friends who chat away to each other since their mates died last year." Taken using an Olympus M1 camera and lens. SUS-190130-162544001