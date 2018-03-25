Ice rink plan for Eastbourne gains momentum

A plan for an ice rink in Eastbourne is gaining momentum – thanks to a project encouraging schoolchildren to get in involved in engineering.

Eastbourne Engineering was launched recently by Lord Ralph Lucas, who lives in the town, to get pupils involved in the 2018 Year of Engineering.

Some of the ideas already suggested include a designated mountain bike track at Beachy Head and railway lines between Eastbourne and London being converted to take autonomous vehicles.

But it is the latest suggestion for an ice rink in the town that has captured the imagination of many.

Among them is Cool Venues, a company which specialises in ice rinks and has been looking at the possibility of a sustainable facility in the Eastbourne area.

The company brings together funding, operation and building of ice rinks across the UK.

Lord Lucas described the latest idea as exciting.

