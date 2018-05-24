Hundreds sign up for walk to Beachy Head Lighthouse

More than 450 people have signed up for this year’s Lighthouse Challenge on Saturday August 11 at 4pm.

The annual walk around the lighthouse is organised by Eastbourne Rotary AM, Save the Stripes and the Eastbourne Herald.

SUS-150825-145703001

Now in its fifth year, the walk is a rare opportunity when a low spring tide occurs at the right time, and during daylight hours to enable people to walk around the lighthouse.

It was originally started to raise funds for the re-painting necessary, and now it provides funds to build up to the time when it again needs to be re-painted plus supporting local charities organised by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne AM in conjunction with the Save the Stripes campaign and supported by the Eastbourne Herald.

The starting point will be at the kiosk at the foot of the Downs by Bede’s school in Eastbourne between 4pm and 5.30pm.

Walkers can register and pay online at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beachy-head-lighthouse-walk-2018-tickets-42845202153

Photo by Mark Jarvis.