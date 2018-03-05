Hundreds protest planned closure of Eastbourne care homes

Hundreds of people turned out in force to protest the proposed closure of two Eastbourne care homes at the weekend.

Residents, councillors, and the town’s MP met outside Milton Grange in Old Town – one of the threatened care homes besides Firwood House in Hampden Park – on Saturday afternoon (March 3).

Photo from Stephen Lloyd MP

MP Stephen Lloyd, who has spoken out against the proposals and organised the protest, said, “Our message to East Sussex County Council was crystal clear: don’t proceed with your proposals to close either of these two outstanding service providers.

“In their respective way, the exceptional care Milton Grange and Firwood House provide, around dementia respite, therapy and rehabilitation, is second to none and they serve residents way beyond our town.

“Your support today and the 9,000+ who have already signed the online petition shows just how determined we are to force County Hall to listen to us and to stop their proposed closures!”

He added, “Also, if you haven’t filled out their consultation yet, please do so. I need the numbers to really stack up so ESCC hear loud and clear what we think, and the dreadful impact such a closure will have on so many vulnerable residents.”

Photo from Stephen Lloyd MP

The link for the consultation is available here.

