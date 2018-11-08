Hundreds of Eastbourne homes left without electricity

Hundreds of homes were left without electricity after a power cut in Langney and Stone Cross on Wednesday.

UK Power Network said power was lost in the afternoon after an underground electricity cable faulted on a high voltage network, causing an area wide power cut.

Power cut

The fault was fixed in the early hours of the morning with power being restored by 3am.

A spokesperson at UK Power Networks said more than 100 residents had reported the loss of electricity and that engineers worked for several hours to rectify it.