How Stephen Lloyd voted on the Brexit options

MPs voted on the potential alternative Brexit options yesterday (March 27) – but how did the Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd vote?

Eight plans were put forward as alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit Deal, but none of them ended up with a majority.

Mr Lloyd said, “In keeping with my promise to Eastbourne, I backed options leaving the EU, did not support the second referendum proposal and voted to revoke article 50 ‘only’ if it becomes a straight choice between that or No Deal.” This is how he voted:

No-deal Brexit

Conservative MP John Baron put forward the motion to leave the EU on April 12 without a deal. Stephen Lloyd voted no.

Revoke Article 50

This motion, by SNP MP Joanna Cherry, would cancel Brexit if the UK gets within days of leaving without a deal. Stephen Lloyd voted yes. He said to the Herald he voted for this “‘only’ if it becomes a straight choice between that or No Deal”.

People’s Vote

This motion, proposed by Labour MP Margaret Beckett, called to hold another public vote on a withdrawal agreement agreed by Parliament. Stephen Lloyd did not vote.

Labour’s alternative plan

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn put forward the motion for a deal which would involve a customs union with the EU and “close alignment” with the single market. Stephen Lloyd voted yes.

EFTA/EEA

This plan, put forward by Conservative MP George Eustice, would reject a customs union with the EU and replace the Irish backstop. Stephen Lloyd voted yes.

Customs union

The plan, suggested by Conservative MP Ken Clarke, called for a permament customs union with the EU and “close alignment” with the single market. Stephen Lloyd voted yes.

Common Market 2.0

Put forward by Conservative MP Nick Boles, this would mean the UK joins the European Economic Area and arranges a temporary customs union. Stephen Lloyd voted yes.

Malthouse Plan B

By Tory MP Marcus Fysh, this would mean the UK would contribute to the EU until the end of 2020 and agrees a two-year period in which UK goods would have full access to the EU. Stephen Lloyd voted no.

