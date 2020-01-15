Housing in Eastbourne – and the lack of it – goes under spotlight

Increasing the supply of new homes in Eastbourne and maintaining council houses will come under the spotlight in a major shake-up of housing.

People are being invited to express their views on a new strategy to help people in Eastbourne meet their housing needs.

Construction work in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191206-125311008

Eastbourne council has launched a consultation on its draft Housing Strategy 2020-2024, which runs until 5pm on Monday February 17.

The strategy focuses on five key themes – increasing the supply of new homes, promoting quality housing that meets modern standards, reducing the impact of homelessness, successfully managing and maintaining council homes and promoting homes which sustain health and wellbeing.

The council’s Alan Shuttleworth said, “We hope to hear from as many people as possible about how well they think this strategy addresses the housing needs of Eastbourne residents.

“This includes everyone from local residents to council tenants and leaseholders, landlords, homeowners and community groups.”

For more information and to complete an online survey visit lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/housingstrategy

Feedback can also be given in writing to Eastbourne Housing Strategy Consultation, Eastbourne Borough Council, 1 Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4TW.