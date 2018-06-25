Hospice shop in Old Town

St Wilfrid’s Hospice has opened a new charity shop in Old Town.

The shop was formerly the much-loved Trend DIY and the hospice hopes to continue its success.

David Scott-Ralphs, CEO at the hospice, said, “We are so pleased to have secured this site in Old Town and believe it will complement our other trading space in Eastbourne really well.

“It will have a particular focus on furniture and homeware.

“I’d like to invite everyone to come and see what this new St Wilfrid’s shop may have for them, or to donate their pre-loved goods to us.”

The hospice shops generate an income of more than £830,000 a year selling items that the community no longer wants. Do help the hospice to transform end of life care by shopping and donating to them.

Volunteers are needed. Call 01323 434205 to register an interest. The team promises a warm welcome for those shopping or donating goods.