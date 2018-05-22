Hope for the future of Langney library?

There could be light at the end of the tunnel for Langney Library after it was closed by the county council earlier this year.

Ever since the announcement that East Sussex County Council will no longer continue to fund the facility, the community has come together in hopes to save it.

Under the leadership of Langney’s county councillor, Alan Shuttleworth, the group is hoping to start a community library based on a similar model to the Old Town Community Library.

Councillor Shuttleworth said, “We have a great team of volunteers who are really enthusiastic about this project and totally committed to building a community library and hub in the heart of Langney, run by the community for the community.

“If we get the go ahead we will be looking for more volunteers to help in the library and for financial support from organisations as well as individuals.

“We are determined to build a volunteer-run community library that Langney will be proud of.”

After several meetings and a detailed bid to East Sussex County Council, the group are awaiting the response – hoped to be announced on Friday (May 25).

If all goes to plan, the library will be volunteer staffed and supported by local-residents and the community will take over the lease of the building in the Langney Shopping Centre.

Campaigners say support for the project has been ‘overwhelming’ across the town with businesses, volunteer groups and individuals all offering their help.

The group are looking to run the library as a CIO charity and say they have the backing of the Langney Shopping Centre owners.

This comes after a long campaign to save seven libraries across the Eastbourne area was unsuccessful.

Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Polegate, Ringmer, and Willingdon libraries were officially closed on Saturday, May 5, as well as the mobile library services.

