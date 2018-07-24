Homeware and toys retailer to open in Eastbourne’s Arndale

Another prestige High Street name will open in the Arndale Centre.

Flying Tiger is the latest to sign up to a unit in the £85 million extension to shopping complex and comes as fashion retailer Jack Wills also announced it was opening a store in the town too.

Both retailers will take a unit in the 170,000 sq ft extension that is being funded by Arndale Centre owners Legal & General.

Danish-based Flying Tiger features fun and creative accessories ranging from toys to homeware and brands itself a store for “adventurers and dreamers”.

Andrew Rice, the fund manager at Legal & General, said, “We are delighted to announce the signings of Jack Wills and Flying Tiger. These dynamic brands are exactly the kind of retailer we want to see in Eastbourne and will be a fantastic addition to the Centre.

“And it is great that our first two units have been handed over to H&M and Next and are now being fitted out. Anyone living in, or visiting the town, can’t fail to see the speed at which work is now progressing with changes every day. I’d like to thank everyone for their patience as building work continues.”

Ricardo Nanulaitta, the head of property for Flying Tiger, said, “The Beacon is the ideal place for our new store and we are sure that shoppers are going to love it. Eastbourne and Flying Tiger are a match made in heaven and we can’t wait to come to the Sunshine Coast.”

Once completed, the extension will bring an additional 22 retail units to Eastbourne plus an eight-screen cinema and restaurants.