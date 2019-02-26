Homeless deaths on Eastbourne’s streets revealed in shocking new research

New data showed Eastbourne’s homeless deaths to population ratio was among highest in the country in 2017.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released homeless mortality figures from 2013 to 2017 yesterday (February 25).

In 2017 there was an estimated five homeless deaths in Eastbourne – which is 6.6 people to every 100,000.

The ONS said while the highest numbers of deaths were in large urban areas, the highest estimated rates of homeless deaths relative to the population of each area included smaller towns.

In 2017, Blackburn with Darwen topped the list with 10.2 homeless deaths per 100,000 people. Oxford came in second with 8.1 and Camden third with 7.2.

Eastbourne was seventh on the list with 6.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2017.

There was an estimated four deaths in 2016 in Eastbourne, but zero in 2014 and 2015. There was one death in 2013.

As for areas with a high rate of homeless deaths in 2017, top of the list was Manchester (21) with Birmingham (18), Bristol (17), Lambeth (17), Liverpool (17), Camden (15) and Brighton and Hove (11) also featuring.