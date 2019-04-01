Home is where the art is for East Sussex College students

East Sussex College Lewes joined forces with The Charleston Trust to create a contemporary exhibition in March.

Art and Design and Photography students worked on live briefs and responded creatively and imaginatively to the theme of ‘home’.

The exhibition featured a sculpture trail of the students’ work in the beautiful Charleston gardens near Firle, and 2D works and photography on display in the renovated Hay Barn.

The exhibition culminated in a special awards morning, where students were joined by family and special guests including the Mayor of Lewes, Cllr Janet Baah, and Fred Carter, Principal of East Sussex College Lewes.

The student work on display was judged and voted for by members of the public. Applied Photography student Amy Hartley, 18, from Seaford, won Best Photograph in show. Art and Design Diploma student Imogen McIntosh-Roffey, 17, from Uckfield, won best Art in show. Chloe Laforest, 19, from Seaford, and Fran MacGregor-Mitchell, 18, Eastbourne, both received the Charleston Choice Award.

Course tutor James DiBiase said: “This was a great experience for the students outside the four walls of the classroom, as they were involved in the installation and running of their own exhibition.”