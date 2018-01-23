History of Eastbourne told at event

The next meeting of Family Roots, the Eastbourne and district family history society, is on Thursday February 1.

The group is welcoming back Paul Jordan who will talk about Life in Eastbourne 1951–1965, telling how local, national and international events affected the lives of an ordinary Eastbourne family.

Eastbourne nostalgia SUS-180123-100124001

There will also be books on family and local history for sale together with a help desk where advice is freely available for those researching their family tree.

Light refreshments are served during the interval. The meeting is at Ocklynge School, Victoria Drive, (entrance in Farlaine Rd, side door past main reception).

Doors open at 7pm with the talk starting at 7.30pm.

The cost of the talk to visitors is £1.50 and new members are most welcome.

Visit www.eastbournefhs.org.uk for more information.