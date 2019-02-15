Highways apologises over ‘nightmare’ Kings Drive delays

East Sussex Highways has apologised for the extensive delays today (February 15) due to roadworks in Kings Drive, Eastbourne.

There has been heavy traffic in the area all day because of the temporary traffic lights put in place on the busy road.

A spokesperson for the county council agency said, “We’re aware of the delays at Kings Drive due to the temp lights. We are looking into the issue. Please bear with us. We apologise for the delays that this is causing.”

Readers took to the Herald Facebook page to vent their frustration.

Claire Beaumont wrote, “This is a monumental [mess]! Over 30 minutes to get from Whitley Bridge through the four-way traffic lights which are phased appallingly at 1.30.

“Hopefully parking by the school is banned whilst this work is being carried out. Otherwise, find an alternative route or pack food and drink!”

While Lisa Ozigagun said, “The traffic a long there is a nightmare avoid it if you can.”

The roadworks, which are changing the zebra crossing in Prideaux Road to a push-button signalised crossing, are planned to take six weeks.

Temporary four-way lights are planned to be in place for the majority of this time.

There will also be a night road closure in place for three nights for carriageway resurfacing and anti-skid. Highways says a suitable diversion route will be signed.

Read more: 6 weeks of roadworks ahead for Eastbourne’s Kings Drive