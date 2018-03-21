‘Heroes and Heroines’ theme for Eastbourne’s Sunshine Carnival

Eastbourne’s Sunshine Carnival returns again for 2018 on May 26 (2pm) with the theme Heroes and Heroines.

The carnival, one of Eastbourne’s most popular events, sets off from the Western Lawns opposite the Grand Hotel and runs down to Princes Park.

Carnival patron Stephen Lloyd MP said, “When we started the carnival all those years ago, bringing it back to Eastbourne after a gap of almost two decades, I always hoped it would become a really successful community event, and that’s exactly what it’s turned out to be.

“Every year thousands of spectators line the streets to watch the wonderful costumes, bands, floats and walking processions pass by put together by the many participants.

“And this year with our theme being Heroes and Heroines, I just know the interest will be greater than ever. As well as people entering with a superhero theme I am also delighted to report that our local fire services are entering for the first time since our original carnival in 2012.

“I am sure I’m not the only one who would love to applaud all our emergency services for what they do on our behalf. They’re heroes and heroines every day.

“If you want to enter, help out as a volunteer or would just like more details please visit our website http://www.eastbournecarnival.co.uk/

“We’re also on Facebook as Eastbourne Sunshine Carnival. Put the date in your diary now folks – Saturday the 26th of May, starting at 2pm.”