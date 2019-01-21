Here’s how you can save lives and make a difference in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders is calling for more volunteers to help save lives and make a difference in the community.

Responders work with South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) to provide immediate life support when someone faces a life-threatening condition.

Volunteers who have at least six hours to spare a week are needed in Eastbourne, Alfriston, East Dean, Polegate, Hailsham, Herstmonceux, Pevensey, Pevensey Bay, Westham and the Dickers.

An information evening is being held at Polegate Ambulance Base, in Hailsham Road, from 7pm on Thursday (January 24).

Anyone interested is encouraged to come along to find out more.

Email recruit@eastbourneresponders.com or call Richard Bradford on 07939 226327.