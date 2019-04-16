Here are the Green Party candidates fighting the Wealden District Council elections

These are the Green Party candidates standing for the Wealden District Council elections on May 2.

The party has put forward 25 candidates to fight for seats on the council, which represents residents in Crowborough, Hailsham, Heathfield, Uckfield, Herstmonceux Polegate, Pevensey Bay and more.

Read more: Here are the Lib Dems fighting in the Wealden District Council elections

Here are the Labour candidates fighting the Wealden elections

A spokesperson from the party said, “All of us are positive, practical thinkers who want to make Wealden a better place for everyone to live and work.

“We’re focusing on what matters most to local residents: many people are struggling because of the cost and lack of housing. We would push to peg social rents to local incomes, not house prices, and make sure developers can’t get away with building housing only for a wealthy few.

“Traffic speed worries many residents, so we’re pushing for 20 mph limits in villages and towns to keep us safe and reduce pollution.

“We need to improve Wealden’s waste management. We would work to reopen the recycling centres the council just closed and help local people and businesses to reduce and recycle better. This would all be part of our goal to take action to make Wealden carbon zero.

“We are realists, we know money is tight. But we also know people in Wealden are suffering because of cuts imposed from above, and our council’s weakness in the face of corporate greed and government austerity. We’ll represent residents, not a party, and work hard to make positive change for everyone.”

The Green Party candidates in Wealden are:

Arlington: Kay Syrad

Buxted: Caroline Coxon

Chiddingly, East Hoathly & Waldron: Alison Wilson

Crowborough Jarvis Brook: Colin Stocks

Crowborough North: Nigel Fox

Crowborough South West: Pam Tysh

Crowborough St John’s: Gabrielle Symonds

Danehill & Fletching: Simon Cramond

Forest Row: Patricia Patterson-Vanegas

Framfield & Cross-in-Hand: Tim Parry

Frant & Wadhurst: Beth Martin

Hadlow Down & Rotherfield: Felicity Thompson

Hailsham Central: Charlotte Still

Hailsham North: Rachel Chilton

Hartfield: Vania Phitidis

Herstmonceux & Pevensey Levels: Eve Ashley

Horam & Punnetts Town: Cornelie Usborne

Maresfield: Ian Tysh

Mayfield & Five Ashes: Jeff Bolam

South Downs: Mark Poland

Stone Cross: Charlotte Cumber

Uckfield New Town: Melissa Petty

Uckfield North: Simon Harriyott

Uckfield Ridgewood & Little Horsted: Toby Quantrill

Withyham: Keith Obbard

In the upcoming elections, there are 44 Conservative candidates, 27 Labour, 25 Green Party, 24 Liberal Democrats, five standing for UKIP and 11 independent candidates standing in total.

The full list of candidates is available here.

This newspaper has contacted each party putting forward candidates in the Wealden District Council elections. Contact ginny.sanderson@jpimedia.co.uk if you are a Wealden party or candidate and would like to be included in our coverage.