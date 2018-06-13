Helping carers stay healthy and connected

A week of events is coming up aimed at recognising the vital role played by people who care for a family member or friend.

Local charities are coming together to back Carers Week, which runs from June 11 to 17, and this year has the theme of supporting carers to stay healthy and connected.

During the week, a series of events is running across the county. Care for the Carers estimates that over 65,000 people in East Sussex now support a relative, friend or neighbour who could not manage without their help due to illness, disability, a mental health problem or an addiction.

Jennifer Twist, chief executive at the charity, said, “Carers make a huge contribution to our community, often to the detriment of their own health and quality of life.”

“The Towner Gallery in Eastbourne and Hailsham Freedom Leisure Centre will run special offers for carers all week. The Towner’s artist-in-residence Jenny Arran is running a free creative workshop for carers on June 14, 2pm to 4pm.

A carer awareness training session at Eastbourne DGH will take place on June 12 between 9.30am and noon. It is open to professionals, volunteers and people who support or would like to support unpaid carers in their community.

Full details of events can be found at www.cftc.org.uk/news/carers-week-2018-events.