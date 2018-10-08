Help name zoo’s baby monkeys

Two baby cotton-top tamarins have been born at Drusillas Park and are now starting to explore the world whilst clinging tightly to their father’s back.

As these tiny bundles of mischief start to explore, play and interact a little more, zoo keepers want to give the double act some suitable names and are calling for the public to help.

Drusillas is launching a competition at 7pm today (October 5) to name the cheeky little monkeys.

The twins are inseparable so the zoo wants to give them names that pair up well together, such as Cheese and Onion, Marsh and Mallow or Kiss and Cuddles.

All name suggestions must be gender neutral as the monkeys are too young to tell what sex they are, so keepers won’t be able to determine their gender for quite some time.

Anyone who wants to be in with a chance of winning should go to the Drusillas Facebook page for details of how to enter www.facebook.com/drusillaspark.

The competition will be open for a week and closing on October 12 at 1pm.

Cotton-top tamarins are one of the most endangered primates in South America, so the news of their birth has been very exciting for staff and visitors at Drusillas.

Mum, Florencia and Dad, Pasto welcomed the twins at the beginning of September, making the twins their second set to be born in 2018.

The new babies were kept closely protected for the first few weeks but now they have begun to grow, mum and dad have started to show their little ones off, proudly parading them around on their backs.

The cheeky little monkeys have always been a popular attraction at the zoo and the two tiny fluff balls have been delighting visitors and making excellent progress.

Two adorable faces can be easily spotted now, peering over their father’s fur as he jumps across the branches.