Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. L-R, Chris Merredew, Loretta Lock, Stephen Lloyd and Sian Morris (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Help and advice was on hand at Eastbourne’s disabled access information day at the Beacon Centre

A disability access and information day was held in the Beacon Centre on Saturday. Eastbourne Disabled Access Day featured be information and advice on local services, health and wellbeing, getting around, keeping active.

Photographer Jon Rigby went along and took these pictures of the event.

Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. Pete Bryant and Anna Woodgate (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190318-110333008
Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. Mark Simmons, Chris Smith with his dog Irwin and Karen Homewood (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190318-110344008
Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. Gaynor Sadlo, Ray Blakebrough, Mayor Cllr Gill Mattock and Claire Westgate (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190318-110355008
