Help and advice was on hand at Eastbourne’s disabled access information day at the Beacon Centre
A disability access and information day was held in the Beacon Centre on Saturday. Eastbourne Disabled Access Day featured be information and advice on local services, health and wellbeing, getting around, keeping active.
Photographer Jon Rigby went along and took these pictures of the event.
Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. L-R, Chris Merredew, Loretta Lock, Stephen Lloyd and Sian Morris (Photo by Jon Rigby)