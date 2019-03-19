Help and advice on hand at Eastbourne Disabled Access Day
Help and advice was on hand at Eastbourne Disabled Access day, which was held at the Beacon Centre on Saturday.
There was a variety of stalls and information points, plus visits from Eastbourne mayor Gill Mattock and MP Stephen Lloyd. Photographer Jon Rigby went along and took these pictures of the day.
Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. Pete Bryant and Anna Woodgate (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190318-110333008
Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. L-R, Chris Merredew, Loretta Lock, Stephen Lloyd and Sian Morris (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. Mark Simmons, Chris Smith with his dog Irwin and Karen Homewood (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Eastbourne Disability Awareness Day. Gaynor Sadlo, Ray Blakebrough, Mayor Cllr Gill Mattock and Claire Westgate (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190318-110355008
