Hellingly woman rescued from river

A Hellingly woman was pulled from a fast-flowing river as part of a major rescue operation last night (Wednesday, May 16).

Emergency services were called to the scene in Rye at around 9.04pm after a woman was seen being swept along the River Brede.

She was first seen from Rock Channel Quay, where a passer-by threw her a life ring, but she was carried along the river by the current.

Police, fire, ambulance, coastguards and a RNLI lifeboat crew attended and at 10.22pm the woman was pulled from the water and given oxygen.

She was taken to the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards, where she was treated for hypothermia.

After recovering, the 39-year-old woman, was returned to her home address in Hellingly from where she had earlier been reported missing.