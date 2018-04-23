Hedgehog rescued from crocodile in Eastbourne

A hedgehog was rescued from the clutches of a crocodile by brave volunteers yesterday (Sunday).

Rescuers at East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service rushes to the aid of the critter which was reported as being stuck on the back of a crocodile.

Photo by WRAS

Rescue co-ordinator Chris Riddington said, “We are quite lucky in the UK that our wildlife is quite tame in comparison to other countries, so we were a bit worried when we were told the hedgehog was on the back of a crocodile, but relieved when we were told the crocodile was not real.”

Members of the public visiting Treasure Island park on the seafront spotted the hedgehog on the decorative crocodile surrounded by water.

Chris said, “The hedgehog had clearly got a bit lost found himself in the water and climbed out onto this helpful reptile to give him rest.”

Rescuers from WRAS attended on site to rescue the hedgehog which was in relatively good condition, quite bright and alert.

Photo by WRAS

The hedgehog was checked over at WRAS’s Casualty Centre before being bedded down for 48 hours observation.