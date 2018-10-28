Heavy traffic on M23 near Gatwick due to broken down car

Motorists faced delays on the M23 near Gatwick Airport earlier afternoon due to a broken down car.

Traffic reports said the broken down red classic car was situated on the M23, northbound, from J9 (Gatwick Airport) to M25 J7.

Lane one (of three) was also blocked in the roadworks area, due to the breakdown, one mile south of the M25 junction.

Traffic reports say all lanes are now open and the broken down car has been removed.

