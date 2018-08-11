Heavy delays along A27 in Lewes due to Firle Vintage Fair

Police are warning of heavy delays along the A27 eastbound due to the Firle Vintage Fair.

Traffic is very heavy eastbound from Brighton Football Stadium up to Wick Street in Lewes, according to reports.

Police warn there is currently a 65 minute traffic wait time.

A spokesman said: “Heavy delays along the A27 Eastbound towards Firle and Lewes.

“This due to the Firle Vintage Fair.

“There is currently a 65minute traffic wait time.

“Please bear this in mind and plan your travels accordingly.”

A spokesman for Firle Vintage Fair said: “We are doing all we can to get you in safely.”