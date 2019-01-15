Heather Mills to join Eastbourne Vegan Festival

Animal rights activist Heather Mills will be giving a talk at Eastbourne Vegan Festival next week.

A vegan herself, the former wife of Paul McCartney will be among the line-up at the first festival of its kind in town, which takes place at East Sussex College on Friday (January 25).

Eastbourne Vegan Festival is the brainchild of student Robert Stevens, who organised Lewes Vegan Festival in November

More than a thousand people are expected to come along to the event, which has been organised by A-Level student Robert Stevens.

After his success running Lewes Vegan Festival, the 19-year-old said, “We hope to welcome another 1,000+ to the College to explore what veganism has to offer in 2019.

“We have a fantastic line up of vegan-friendly businesses supporting the Vegan Festival Eastbourne in the effort to educate and inform.”

It is hoped the festival will be the biggest of its kind, and it welcomes vegans and non-vegans alike to explore the plant-based lifestyle.

More than 40 exhibitors will be featured, including Vegan Runners, K. Cactus Coffee, Freaks-Treats Ltd, Ceramica, Viva La Vegan and The Vegan Society.

Mills founded plant-based ethical food company VBites which exports to more than 24 countries worldwide.

She is a multi-world record holder in winter sports, being the first disabled woman to compete in the Skeleton, the Bobsleigh and the Ski Jump, and is the fastest disabled woman in speed skiing.

Eastbourne Vegan Festival runs from 10am to 3.30pm at Kings Restaurant and Mills will give her talk at 2.30pm.

The event is being sponsored by VegFund.

To find out more, visit sussexvegan.com