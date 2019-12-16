Heartfelt tributes to ‘much-loved friend to everyone’ who died after Eastbourne accident

Tributes have been paid to a popular and much-loved mother of two who died following an accident in Tesco car park last month.

Forty-five-year-old Clair Coope was rushed to hospital following the accident involving a VW campervan in the Lottbridge Drove store car park on Thursday November 23.

She remained in intensive care in Brighton before being transferred to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne where she died on Monday morning.

Yesterday Clair’s husband Joe, children Eddie, 16, and Lois, 13, and mother Jackie led the tributes.

Joe said Clair, the operations manager for the Bluebell group of nurseries, was a friend to many who was always doing things for other people.

He said, “She really was a lovely person and spent her whole life doing things for others and worrying about them. She was everyone’s friend, so many people knew her and she had an effect on so many people’s lives.”

Clair, nee Barnard, attended Bishop Bell School in Eastbourne and studied childcare. She met Joe and the couple married in 2002. They lived in St Anthony’s and more recently in Framfield Way.

Her funeral will be on Monday December 30 at 1pm at Eastbourne Crematorium. The family has requested family flowers only and donations to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Joe has also thanked members of the public who tried to help Clair, who was a pedestrian in the car park, and lift the campervan away from her while emergency services rushed to the scene. An off-duty doctor and firefighter were first at the scene along with Tesco staff and store customers.

The VW campervan was driven by a 58-year-old local man, according to Sussex Police.

In the days after the incident, police released an appeal for witnesses with mobile phone or dash-cam images to contact them under Operation Bilbrook.