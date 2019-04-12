This is how many cases of measles there were in Sussex last year

Outbreaks of Victorian diseases such as measles and scarlet fever are becoming more common in Sussex.

The area had 10 measles outbreaks and more than 300 cases of malnutrition in the last year.

The revelation has come following a release of data from NHS England showing the level of Victorian diseases in the country today.

What else is on the rise?

The data, from NHS England, is based on the number of cases reported as both a primary diagnosis, the main reason for someone being admitted to hospital, and a secondary diagnosis, which someone may suffer from but not be the main reason they are in hospital.

Sussex has also seen more than 130 cases of tuberculosis, which used to kill one in four people in 1850, more than 325 cases of malnutrition, 20 cases of whooping cough and 65 cases of scarlet fever which killed one in four people that were infected by it in the Victorian era.

Rickets, a condition which can affect bone strength and growth, also had more than 10 cases last year in Sussex.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Cases of measles usually start with symptoms such as a runny or blocked nose, combined with sneezing, watery eyes, and swollen eyelids.

White spots in the mouth, a cough, and a rash can follow, with the disease also raising the chance of catching a more deadly disease such as pneumonia which can kill.

Measles is easily avoided through a vaccine, offered on the NHS in two doses at the age of around six months and four years old, as part of the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine.