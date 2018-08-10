Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in the Eastbourne area as rated by you

The Eastbourne Herald can today reveal a list of the Eastbourne area’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within the district.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent out twice a year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

How to check your local GP practice’s patient satisfaction rating

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Horsham district, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

Seaside Medical Centre - Sheen Road, Eastbourne - 92.2% would recommend

Green Street Clinic - Green Street, Eastbourne - 90% would recommend

East Dean Surgery - Downlands Way, Eastbourne - 87.6% would recommend

Alfriston Surgery - The Furlongs, Polegate - 87.6% would recommend

Arlington Road Surgery - Arlington Road, Eastbourne - 86.5% would recommend

Bolton Road Surgery - Bolton Road, Eastbourne - 84.8% would recommend

Bedford-Turner - The Triangle, Lower Willingdon - 84.5% would recommend

Downlands Medical Centre - High Street, Polegate - 84.5% would recommend

The Lighthouse Medical Practice (IG) - Ian Gow Memorial Health Centre, Milfoil Drive, Langney - 82.5% would recommend

The Lighthouse Medical Practice - College Road, Eastbourne - 82.5% would recommend

Enys Road Surgery - Enys Road, Eastbourne - 82.2% would recommend

Park Practice - Eastbourne Park Primary Care Centre, Broadwater Way, Eastbourne - 81.6% would recommend

Grove Road Surgery - Grove Road, Eastbourne - 80.7% would recommend

Manor Park Medical Centre - High Street, Polegate - 80.3% would recommend

Hampden Park Surgery - Hampden Park Health Centre, Brodrick Close, Eastbourne - 80.3% would recommend

Sovereign Practice - Princes Park Health Centre, Wartling Road, Eastbourne - 78.3% would recommend

Eastbourne Station Health Centre - Eastbourne Station, Terminus Road, Eastbourne - 78% would recommend

Harbour Medical Practice - Pacific Drive, Sovereign Harbour North, Eastbourne - 46.9% would recommend

