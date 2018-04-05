NHS70: Send us your inspiring NHS stories

Exactly three months from today, our National Health Service turns 70.

On the July 5, 2018, the NHS will celebrate seven decades of pioneering medical advances and world-class treatment.

A huge toast will be raised to the 1.5 million dedicated employees across the UK who work day and night to make us better and keep us safe.

In the lead up to the big day, this group of newspapers is inviting everyone to share their stories of the wonderful NHS.

Are you a doctor, surgeon, nurse or NHS member of staff, either current or retired, who has a story you think deserves being heard?

Perhaps you are someone who has experienced the outstanding treatment, or a loved one has been saved by the health service?

We want to hear from you as we collect pictures and stories to paint the picture of the last 70 years of the NHS.

The various NHS trusts which serve this area are already collating their own information and planning celebrations for their staff, past and present.

As the countdown begins today, we will be sharing their activities and letting you know how you can be involved.

Since its creation by health secretary Aneurin Bevan in 1948 at Park Hospital in Manchester, the NHS has evolved to benefit every corner of the country.

From remote villages to major cities, NHS England deals with over one million patients every 36 hours.

So the chances are you or a loved one will have been at the receiving end of the life-saving or life-changing treatment at some point or another and will have the stories to tell.

Were you given top care during a routine hip replacement?

Has speech and language therapy helped your little one?

Or was that wobbly tooth made all the better by an NHS dentist?

Whatever you’ve used the health service for, your experiences matter and we want to know.

You do not need to have been a patient to see the incredible work delivered on a daily basis, though.

Professor Jane Cummings, chief nursing officer for England, said: “This July 5, the NHS marks its 70th birthday. It is a fitting moment to thank NHS staff – past and present – for their dedicated service.

“We can also reflect on the achievements of the National Health Service and look ahead to the changes and innovations that will keep it in good shape for another seven decades and beyond.”

The NHS is one of largest employers in the world and has over 1.5 million staff employed from all over the world.

A host of events, exhibitions, awards and initiatives are planned around the country to celebrate the past achievements and the future of the NHS.

The celebrations will take place on a national, regional and local level giving communities the chance to celebrate their local health service.

Here in West Sussex, this newspaper is going to champion the people who make our local services tick – but we need your help!

Email your pictures and stories to us to copydesk.sussex.co.uk