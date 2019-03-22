Health inspectors visit Eastbourne care home after concerns raised

A care home for the elderly which specialises in dementia was told to make improvements by health inspectors after an unannounced visit by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The health watchdog made two visits to Dorley House Residential Care Home on Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne in November 2018 and in January this year.

The residential home provides care for up to 24 people aged 65 and over, some of which are living with dementia.

In a report published on March 12, inspectors said it 'requires improvement' but does have 'good' elements.

The CQC made an unannounced visit in response to a report of concern around 'people not being treated with dignity and respect, inconsistent care planning and delivery, people’s consent to care and treatment, quality monitoring, restrictive practice and poor management'.

In the report, it said: "This inspection was brought forward due to the information we received from the local authority, health professionals, relatives and a whistleblowing from staff as a collective."

But inspectors said the provider was working with the local authority to improve its systems and has taken 'proactive steps' to introduce an action plan.

It was rated 'good' for safety. caring and responsiveness, but 'requires improvement' for effectiveness and leadership, inspectors said.

After the second visit in January, the CQC said: "Whilst action has been taken to reduce risks to people and improve the level of care people receive, these action plans will need to be fully embedded to show improvements have been made and sustained."

Concerns from inspectors included the use of CCTV in the care home without people's consent, and that people’s care plans were not always consistently reviewed and updated to ensure changes to people’s health and support needs where recorded.

There was also concerns that people had the correct equipment such as plates guards to support them to eat independently.

But inspectors did find that people were safe from the risk of abuse and staff followed the local authority’s policy and procedure to raise concerns, that the home was clean and people were protected from infection risks, and staffing levels met people’s needs and staff were suitable to work with people.

One person told inspectors: “It’s very nice here, they look after us well.”

Another said: “I have a good relationship with the staff; they like me and I like them. They have time for a chat If I want.”

The CQC said: "We will monitor the provider's action plan following this report being published, to review how they will make changes to ensure they improve the rating of the service to at least 'good'. We will revisit the service in the future to check if improvements have been made."

To read the full report, visit: www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-111597931

