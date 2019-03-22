Eastbourne care home rated 'outstanding' by health watchdog

An Eastbourne residential home for adults with learning disabilities and complex needs has been praised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Ranworth House on Prideaux Road is run by Elysium Healthcare, and achieved the top rating when it was inspected in December 2018.

It was rated 'good' for safety, and responsiveness, and 'outstanding' for effectiveness, caring and leadership.

Inspectors said there were nine people living at the home at the time of inspection, both young men and women.

They said: "People living at the home benefited from outstanding care and support in a safe environment. There was a truly person-centred approach to the support people received. Staff had excellent knowledge and skills in supporting young people with a learning disability and saw people as individuals. Staff ensured people received a safe service where they were supported to take positive risks to develop their skills and broaden their horizons."

Inspectors said those living in the home were treated with 'exceptional kindness, compassion and respect'.

One relative told the CQC: "Staff are extremely kind, when I pick him up he and the others are always happy, staff really know his needs well'."

Another said: "They do so many things to support people, like I have never seen before. There are no barriers for my daughter, she does all the things she likes."

Inspectors said staff were proud of the service and put a string emphasis on continuous improvement.

To read the report in full, visit: www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-105176594/reports